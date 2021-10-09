AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after buying an additional 361,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,213,000 after purchasing an additional 164,493 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after purchasing an additional 334,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.68.

UNP stock traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,352,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,391. The stock has a market cap of $141.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.87.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

