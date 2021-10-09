AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Acquires 548 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.8% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,055.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,134,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,542. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.14. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

