Alliance Global Partners Increases Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Price Target to $14.00

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) had its target price lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Coda Octopus Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

CODA opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.58. Coda Octopus Group has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 27.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 106,000.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Coda Octopus Group in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Coda Octopus Group in the first quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. 17.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market.

