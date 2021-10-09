Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives $370.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALFVY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

ALFVY stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.63. 16,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,108. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

