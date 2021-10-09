Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives $370.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.50.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALFVY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.
ALFVY stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.63. 16,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,108. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $42.99.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ)
Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.
