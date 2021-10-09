Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Stock Price Down 2%

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)’s stock price fell 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.75 and last traded at $28.88. 1,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,765,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.47.

A number of research firms have commented on ACI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The firm had revenue of $21.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 12.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 236.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 107,549 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 176.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $250,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

