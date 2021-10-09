Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Aixtron in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aixtron presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €25.71 ($30.25).

ETR AIXA opened at €21.31 ($25.07) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.98. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a fifty-two week high of €26.60 ($31.29).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

