Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $4,032,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Belinda J. Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $3,528,250.00.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $169.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.85 billion and a PE ratio of -10.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after buying an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after buying an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after buying an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after buying an additional 4,899,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

