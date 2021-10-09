Air Canada (TSE:AC) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital set a C$25.45 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cormark set a C$25.45 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Air Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.62.

AC opened at C$23.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.31. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$14.48 and a twelve month high of C$31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The company had revenue of C$837.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$859.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Air Canada will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$165,110.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$215,469.15. Also, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total transaction of C$214,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at C$414,376.65.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

