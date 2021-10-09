Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ACDVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 target price (down previously from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Air Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Air Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.80.

OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 352.89% and a negative net margin of 137.54%. The firm had revenue of $681.38 million for the quarter.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

