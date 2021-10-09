Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives $27.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

ACDVF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Canada in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective (down previously from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Air Canada stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.56.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $681.38 million for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 137.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.89%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

