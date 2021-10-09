AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

AGNC has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.28.

AGNC opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 184,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

