agilon health, inc.’s (NYSE:AGL) Lock-Up Period To Expire on October 12th

agilon health’s (NYSE:AGL) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, October 12th. agilon health had issued 46,600,000 shares in its public offering on April 15th. The total size of the offering was $1,071,800,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGL. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.27.

agilon health stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34. agilon health has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that agilon health will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $444,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock valued at $524,324,041.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

