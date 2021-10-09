Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives C$45.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Ag Growth International stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$27.69. 73,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,163. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$25.24 and a 1 year high of C$48.47. The firm has a market cap of C$519.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1,384.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.98.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$302.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$308.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.1600002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is -3,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

