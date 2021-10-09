Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In related news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $67,372.29. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,955,912.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $104,158.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 675,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,788,046.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 28,237 shares of company stock worth $372,678 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $140,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Affinity Bancshares has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $15.00.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $8.02 million during the quarter.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

