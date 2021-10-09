AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AFC Gamma.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Compass Point began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

AFC Gamma stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 55,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,731. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFCG. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at $12,313,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth $8,570,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 763,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after buying an additional 414,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth $8,182,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth $8,141,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFC Gamma (AFCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.