AFC Ajax (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) were down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.03 and last traded at $17.03. Approximately 187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49.

About AFC Ajax (OTCMKTS:AFCJF)

AFC Ajax NV operates a football club primarily in the Netherlands. The company also operates a stadium and an youth academy. In addition, it sells tickets online. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

