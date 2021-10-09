Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Head-To-Head Survey

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Motorcar Parts of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A Motorcar Parts of America $540.78 million 0.72 $21.48 million $1.68 12.10

Motorcar Parts of America has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aeva Technologies and Motorcar Parts of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Motorcar Parts of America 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 148.76%. Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.18%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Motorcar Parts of America.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Motorcar Parts of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -13.41% -8.98% Motorcar Parts of America 4.26% 13.39% 4.80%

Risk & Volatility

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorcar Parts of America has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Motorcar Parts of America beats Aeva Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers. The company was founded by Mel Marks in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

