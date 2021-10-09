Aeternity Hits Market Capitalization of $33.66 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Aeternity has a total market cap of $33.66 million and $5.66 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0976 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00015136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 390,575,038 coins and its circulating supply is 344,754,094 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

