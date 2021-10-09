AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.34 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an in-line rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.33.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $86.79 on Friday. AeroVironment has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $143.71. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,893.00 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $882,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $642,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,900 shares of company stock worth $6,643,085. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AeroVironment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of AeroVironment worth $17,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.