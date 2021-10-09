Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,222 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth $205,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

