Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.97

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.97 and traded as high as $16.71. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 7,003,530 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEHR. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 206,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $2,931,185.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $64,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,291 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,715 in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

