Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 86.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 302.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 88,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $72.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $74.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.96.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

