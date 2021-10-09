Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 4,029 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,041,000 after purchasing an additional 222,189 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,207,000 after purchasing an additional 211,820 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 26.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 946,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,999,000 after purchasing an additional 196,178 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $2,603,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $2,461,000. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.34 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 95.35% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

