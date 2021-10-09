Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 227 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $93.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $89.65 and a 12 month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,042. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

