Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PJT Partners by 172.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 13.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in PJT Partners by 8.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.97.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. Research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

