Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,046 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,386,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after buying an additional 20,814 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 3.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 117.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

In other Avid Technology news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $729,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,717,572. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,156 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVID. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of AVID opened at $29.27 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.