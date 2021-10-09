Advisory Services Network LLC Has $573,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.25.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

