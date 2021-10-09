Advisory Services Network LLC Has $518,000 Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WLTW opened at $242.89 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.87 and a 200-day moving average of $235.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

