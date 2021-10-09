AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 19.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 329.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 440,264 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 433,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 162,923 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth $12,835,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 253,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,805 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $55.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61.

