Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $5.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.