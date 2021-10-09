Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 36.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Shares of NXE opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

NXE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.