Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPER. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,337,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,241,000 after acquiring an additional 635,633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Xperi by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after acquiring an additional 207,942 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 2,733.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 173,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Xperi by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,549,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,728,000 after acquiring an additional 160,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group began coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.57 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. Analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

