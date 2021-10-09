Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $53,000 Stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Limoneira during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Limoneira by 141.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.95 million, a PE ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.01. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMNR. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $39,726.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 28,982 shares of company stock worth $448,637 and sold 3,300 shares worth $57,793. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

