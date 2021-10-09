Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $59.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.47. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

In other news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashish Chand bought 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

