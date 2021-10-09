Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,981 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,327,000 after buying an additional 673,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,078,000 after buying an additional 667,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 26,299 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LXP opened at $14.03 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

