AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.34

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.34 and last traded at $44.34, with a volume of 4404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. Research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,385,000 after buying an additional 308,615 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AdvanSix by 4.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the second quarter worth approximately $465,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the second quarter worth approximately $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

