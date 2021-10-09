Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Energy is riding on strong momentum across semiconductor equipment and, telecom and networking spaces. Further, rising investment in foundry/logic and NAND memory is contributing well to the company’s semiconductor revenues. Strong shipment of eVoS evaluation units is another positive. Further, rising RF design wins remains a tailwind. Furthermore, positive contributions from Artesyn buyout are tailwinds. Solid 5G investments are also benefiting the company. Growing traction across enterprise computing customers and prospects related to 5G are likely to remain key levers in the near term. However, coronavirus headwinds are concerns. Further, weak momentum across data centers and sluggish demand for critical care equipment and elective care applications are overhangs. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

AEIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.89.

AEIS opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.75. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,260,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,237,000 after buying an additional 84,216 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,731,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after buying an additional 72,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,915,000 after buying an additional 589,621 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,815,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 718,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,946,000 after buying an additional 174,873 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

