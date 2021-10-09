Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

NYSE:AYI opened at $202.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.09. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,339,000 after buying an additional 531,958 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,913,000 after buying an additional 310,603 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,055,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,849,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after purchasing an additional 209,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

