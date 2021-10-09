Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Raised to $225.00 at Oppenheimer

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AYI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $202.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.09. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $204.00.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,339,000 after buying an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $619,131,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,513,000 after purchasing an additional 202,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,902,000 after purchasing an additional 49,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,129,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

