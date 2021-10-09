ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. ACM Research reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACMR. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

ACM Research stock opened at $113.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.04. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $60.84 and a fifty-two week high of $144.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $2,583,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845. Insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ACM Research by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 38.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after buying an additional 281,723 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund increased its holdings in ACM Research by 19.2% during the second quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 151,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,502,000 after buying an additional 24,406 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter worth $766,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth $1,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

