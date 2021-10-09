Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Takes $556,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after acquiring an additional 487,680 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after acquiring an additional 240,454 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 50,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock opened at $407.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $416.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $294.79 and a fifty-two week high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.