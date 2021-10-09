Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 86,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $246.50 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.78 and a fifty-two week high of $255.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.25.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.