Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Lowered to $45.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.46.

Accolade stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.24. Accolade has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 208.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 34,409 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 135.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 20,038 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 13.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 144.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 58.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,297,000 after acquiring an additional 711,660 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

