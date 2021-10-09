Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Accolade in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.46.

ACCD stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.24. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Accolade by 920.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

