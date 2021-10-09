Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ACCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Accolade has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Accolade by 2.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,198,000 after acquiring an additional 110,104 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the second quarter valued at $4,620,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Accolade by 13.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Accolade by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade in the first quarter valued at $18,148,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

