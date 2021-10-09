Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ACHC opened at $58.12 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,487,000 after buying an additional 2,097,022 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,191 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,232,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 11,160.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 875,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,051,000 after purchasing an additional 868,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,998,000 after purchasing an additional 526,153 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.