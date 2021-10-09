ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,090 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,092,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 4,336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 399,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 390,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,147,000 after purchasing an additional 57,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,251,000 after purchasing an additional 800,888 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.31. 116,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.40.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,491 shares of company stock worth $478,888 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

