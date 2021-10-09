Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 107,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 793,146 shares.The stock last traded at $4.26 and had previously closed at $4.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 111,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 310,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 25,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

