Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.14). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.65.

In other news, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $30,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $49,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,741 shares of company stock valued at $130,794. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABEO remained flat at $$0.95 during trading hours on Monday. 333,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,907. The firm has a market cap of $95.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

