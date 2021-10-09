Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CFO Edward Carr Sells 29,122 Shares of Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $30,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.43. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Sell-side analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 112,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the period. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.65.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

